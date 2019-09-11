International Development News
China outstanding total social financing up 10.7% y/y at end-Aug

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 11-09-2019 14:43 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

China's outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 216.01 trillion yuan ($30.35 trillion) at the end of August, up 10.7% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In August, TSF rose to 1.98 trillion yuan from 1.01 trillion yuan in July. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected August TSF of 1.55 trillion yuan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
