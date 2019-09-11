With new acquisition, Blue Planet becomes largest decentralised organic waste solution provider in India

India, 11th September 2019 – Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. (“Blue Planet”) announced today that it has acquired Indian organic waste processing company, Xeon Waste Managers LLP (“Xeon”), the latest in a string of acquisitions that cements its position as a leader in sustainable waste management in Asia.

Xeon’s key innovation is a containerised solution that converts organic waste into energy. The compact unit, called EnergyBin, processes segregated organic waste including food scraps, garden clippings, vegetable peel and organic sludge on site, making it an ideal solution for urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

Madhujeet Chimni, founder, Blue Planet, said of this latest move: “Our aim is to provide the best solutions in waste management that are commercially attractive as well as provide positive environmental and social impact. With Xeon, we will be able to provide an innovative solution that is complementary to our existing capabilities to process organic food waste.”

Xeon’s technology complements Blue Planet’s core business strategy, which adopts a triple bottom line approach focused on people, planet and prosperity.

In a report submitted to the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change, India reported that approximately 3 per cent of carbon emissions of the country originated from the waste sector. A significant driver of this increased growth is the prevalent practice of the open dumping of waste that releases a dangerous amount of methane into the atmosphere.

Apart from being a major contributor to climate change, mismanaged waste also has a detrimental impact on the environment and society, often putting communities at risk of diseases as rodents, pests and harmful bacteria breed on these grounds.

Bharadwaj Chivukula, founder, Blue Planet said: “Xeon’s solution is critical to achieving our vision of zero waste to landfill. The technology captures the methane released from organic waste and has the potential to displace energy derived from fossil fuels. It also plays an important role in reducing the daily flow of organic waste to landfills in areas with poor waste management.”

EnergyBin has tremendous potential to solve the region’s growing food waste problem while delivering significant commercial and environmental benefit,” Chivukula added.

A solution for all

Using a mesophilic anaerobic process, Xeon’s uniquely designed solution converts organic waste into biogas, high-quality compost and water. Across all its operations, Xeon currently processes more than 12,000 tons of segregated organic waste.

Vishal Khalde, founder and director, Xeon, said: “Organic waste is a resource, but only if treated in time and at the source. In many regions, governments and other institutions incur high costs for the collection and transportation of organic waste, which ultimately ends up in landfills.”

“We created EnergyBin to prove that there is prosperity in waste by making a scalable and cost-effective solution to help to benefit the environment and people’s lives,” Khalde added.

EnergyBin is a customisable stand-alone unit that can process anything from 100 kilograms to 5 tonnes of organic waste daily. Xeon has a wide client base, with EnergyBin units being installed in hotels and resorts, residential schools, municipal corporations, housing societies and railway stations across India.

Some of Xeon’s customers include Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and the Kathmandu Municipal Corporation. With a total of 36 EnergyBin units installed and functioning across eight states in India and one in Nepal, Xeon is scaling its solutions and growing its operations in Asia. Biogas produced from 78 per cent of the present installations of the units is used for cooking purposes in nearby communities while the remaining 22 per cent is used for the production of electricity.

“EnergyBin is a carefully designed solution which is a step-up from traditional organic waste convertors due to its compact size, safety, and financial feasibility,” said Khalde.

Partnering for Impact

Blue Planet is backed by investors like the Neev fund, an infrastructure-focused private equity fund that was created as a partnership between State Bank of India (SBI) and the UK Government’s Department for International Development (DFID), which aims to bring sustainable solutions to the region for inclusive economic development and environment sustainability.

Chimni said: “We see this acquisition as a critical step towards expanding our footprint and expertise in anaerobic digestion. Xeon has successfully deployed multiple projects and has helped achieve the aspiration of sustainable waste management for many communities and organisations.”

With Blue Planet’s assistance, Xeon will look at expanding its operations in South East Asia including markets in Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore.

Khalde added: “By partnering with Blue Planet, we hope to provide this technology to all relevant stakeholders in the region and fulfil our goal to be the leader of organic waste solutions in Asia.”

About Blue Planet Environmental Solution Pte Ltd:

Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP based end-to-end solutions, for waste management and upcycling.

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions has selectively acquired technologies and teams successful in their domain which includes collection and transportation, segregation, and processing and treatment of waste. Through technology-driven execution, the company creates a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to complete the loop and achieve the eventual vision of zero waste to landfill Website: www.blue-planet.com

About Xeon Waste Managers LLP:

Xeon was started in 2013 and is headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. The company is the creator of EnergyBin, which is a state-of-the-art biogas plant that converts organic waste into gas or electricity in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.

The fundamental concept on which XWM’s business has been built involves the conversion of organic waste to clean energy in the form of biogas. The company’s decentralised solutions have been installed in India and Nepal with processing capacity ranging from 100kg to 5 tons of organic waste per day. Website: www.energybin.in

