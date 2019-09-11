JSW Steel crude steel output slips 13% in August

JSW Steel on Wednesday said its crude steel output declined 13 per cent to 1.253 million tonne during August 2019, mainly due to the planned shutdown at its Vijaynagar plant. The company's crude steel production was at 1.448 million tonne in August 2018, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Last month, the production of flat-rolled products declined 13 per cent to 0.851 million tonnes against 0.981 million tonne in August 2018, it said. Its output of long rolled products declined 5 per cent to 0.291 million tonnes from 0.305 million tonne in the same month last year, it said.

"The production was lower due to planned shutdown at Vijayanagar works and severe monsoon impact at Dolvi works," the company said. JSW Steel is a part of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group, which has a presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports.

The company's plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA..

