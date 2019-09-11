Audi launches Q7 Black Edition at Rs 82.15 lakh

German luxury carmaker Audi launched on Wednesday the Black Edition of its flagship SUV the Audi Q7, priced at Rs 82.15 lakh. Audi Black Edition is a particular package of special cosmetic additions chosen to enhance the look of a number of its models.

With only 100 units of the car rolled out, the Black Edition of Q7 comes with features such as radiator grille frame and struts in Titanium black gloss, among others, a release said. "We are selling only 100 units of the Audi Q7 Black Edition," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

************************* JLL Spark invests in flex-space tech platform Qdesq *JLL Spark, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital arm of JLL on Wednesday said it has invested an undisclosed amount in a flex-space technology platform, Qdesq. Through this investment, the proptech focused fund has marked its first India focused investment, JLL said in a statement today.

"The company plans to invest heavily into the analytics capabilities of its technology platform to allow enterprises to better self-solution their future e real estate footprint and to allow commercial asset owners to create viable co-working and flex spaces within commercial complexes," the release said. ************************ RKEC Projects bags two contracts worth Rs 102 cr *Engineering firm RKEC Projects on Wednesday said it has bagged two projects worth over Rs 102 crore including augmentation of yard services for DGNP in Visakhapatnam construction of liquid cargo handling jetty for Haldia dock complex.

Apart from this, it has been declared as L1 for Rs 36.93 crore project for constructing warehouse for Military Engineering Services (MES) in Visakhapatnam, the release said.

