GoAir opens bookings for Kannur-Kuwait flight

Budget carrier GoAir announced on Wednesday opening of bookings for its Kuwait flight from Kannur, which is set to be launched from 19th of this month. Kuwait is GoAirs seventh international destination and fourth in the Gulf since the launch of its overseas operations last October.

The city-headquartered airline, in a statement, also announced the appointment of Kuwaits Resource Management International (RMI)as its general sales agent (GSA). ********************** MTHL project: Casting of first segment of package-3 commences *In a significant development in the ambitious Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project, MMRDA on Wednesday said the casting of the first segment of package-3 has commenced.

MTHL is a very significant project as far as connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is concerned, the very reason why beginning of the casting of its first segment in package-3 of the entire project assumes so much importance, MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, Sanjay Khandare said. The package-3 consists of construction of 2.5-km viaduct and 1.5-km at grade work from Gavan village to Chirle Village connecting NH-4B.

The Rs 17,843 crore link project has been divided into three packages including package-1 running from Sewri up to 10.38-km, package 2 of 7.807 km and package 3 of 3.613 km up to Chirle..

