FTSE 100 rises on tariff delay; Morrisons jumps on profit beat

London's blue-chip index edged higher on Thursday, as a two-week U.S. tariff reprieve on Chinese imports lifted investor sentiment, while supermarket chain Morrisons gained after its profit surpassed expectations. The FTSE 100 index rose 0.1%, boosted by heavyweight miners after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. The mid-cap index added 0.2% by 0707 GMT.

Morrisons climbed 4% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the No. 4 grocer in Britain posted a 5.3% rise in first-half pretax profit that beat analysts' forecasts and announced a special dividend.

