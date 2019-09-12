Coriander futures gain on firm demand

Coriander prices rise 1.98 per cent to Rs 5,985 per quintal in futures market on Thursday as participants built up positions on firm spot demand. Besides, tight stocks from restricted arrivals in major growing belts aided the rally in coriander futures.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for September delivery rose by Rs 116, or 1.98 per cent, to Rs 5,985 per quintal with an open interest of 630 lots. Similarly, the delivery for October was trading higher by Rs 47, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 6,135 per quintal with an open interest of 27,380 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)