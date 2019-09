France warned Thursday it will block the development of Facebook's planned Libra cryptocurrency in Europe because it threatens the "monetary sovereignty" of governments.

"I want to be absolutely clear: in these conditions, we cannot authorize the development of Libra on European soil," Le Maire said at the opening of an OECD conference on virtual, cryptocurrencies.

