Shivalik Mercantile bank implements Financle digital banking

Infosys Finacle, part ofEdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, andShivalik Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd. on Thursdayannounced the successful implementation of the Finacle DigitalBanking Suite on cloud

"This will provide the bank superior agility to costeffectively manage scale and power its growth with anon-demand portfolio of products and services, ensuring a worldclass banking experience for its customers and seamlessecosystem connectivity", Infosys said said in a statement

MD & CEO of Shivalik Bank, Suveer Kumar Gupta said,"Finacle's integrated digital banking solution has helpedShivalik Bank achieve a transformational leap in itstechnology base, which together with our robust localknowledge, will help deliver high quality customerservice...." PTI RSROH ROH

