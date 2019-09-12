Insure your home and expensive gadgets with HDFC ERGO at just Rs 8/- Per Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 12(ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's third largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, announced the launch of 3-in-1 Insurance Plan, today. The policy aims to integrate the benefits available under Home Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance and E@secure Insurance to provide a comprehensive coverage against adversities, at an unbelievably affordable premium of just Rs 8/ day, which is less than the cost of a cup of tea.

The covers included under Home insurance are furniture and fixtures and electronics such as TV, refrigerator, washing machine among others. E@secure will secure the individual against cyber threats like unauthorised online transactions, phishing and email spoofing, identity theft, damage to e-reputation, cyber bullying, e-extortion as well as covers end-to-end legal costs incurred for any of these cyber-crimes. The policy also encompasses Personal Accident covers such as permanent disablement, accidental medical expenses, mobility extension and daily hospital cash. National Disaster Management Authority estimates that 60 per cent of the Indian landmass is prone to quakes and 8 per cent susceptible to cyclone. Despite these alarming statistics, less than 1 per cent homes are insured in India. The recent floods have only affirmed the statistics as well as the extent of the damages to uninsured properties.

Similarly, despite a triple digit growth in cyber-crimes, data from the DSCI report showed that 350 cyber insurance policies were bought by Indian corporates in 2018, as the number remains lower for retail. The penetration of personal accident policies is also abysmally low in India. In a bid to bridge this gap, HDFC ERGO launched 3-in-1 Insurance Plan to provide coverage up to Rs 20,50,000 to safeguard against these calamities, at pocket friendly premiums. "We have always been cognizant of the new-age requirements of our consumers. In today's demanding times, most consumers lack the time or inclination to assess multiple policies for covering various perils. HDFC ERGO has launched a 3-in-1 bundle insurance plan to serve as a single-umbrella, need-based solution for multiple risks. The plan is priced economically and is available across a vast distribution channel to ensure that a larger number of individuals are safeguarded, inclusively," said Anuj Tyagi, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance.

In alignment with its vision of using innovation to enhance consumer experience, HDFC ERGO has ensured that the consumers face zero-hassles while purchasing this policy as well as making claims. The product is available digitally across all channels including website aggregators as well as offline through agents to suit the requirements of customers across varied demographics. In order to make the end-to-end process seamless, HDFC ERGO has designed the product in a way that the customers need to provide minimal disclosures while making claims. The policy can be purchased by any adult for a period of one year, and renewed, thereafter. Furthermore, the policy comes into effect within just a day of its purchase.

For more information on the policy and details on the full range of insurance policies offered by HDFC ERGO, please contact the company representative. Also, for further details on risk factors, exclusions, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure before concluding the sale. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

