Power Grid bags inter-state transmission project

State-owned utility Power Grid Corporation on Thursday said it has bagged an inter-state power transmission project under a tariff-based competitive bidding, which would benefit Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. "Power Grid Corporation has been declared as successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system associated with LTA (long-term access) applications from Rajasthan SEZ Part-B on a build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis," according to a BSE filing by the firm.

The letter of intent (LoI) was issued to Power Grid Corporation of India on September 11, it added. The transmission system comprises a 765-kV DIC Transmission line and associated bays to be established in Rajasthan.

Power Grid also said that after winning the bid, it acquired Bhind Guna Transmission Ltd (BGTL) on September 11 from REC Transmission Projects Company Ltd (the bid process coordinator). BGTL is the special purpose vehicle to establish the transmission system for intra-state transmission work associated with construction of 400-kilovolt (kV) substation near Guna in Madhya Pradesh and intra-state transmission work associated with construction of 220 kV substation near Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, on the BOOM basis.

The system comprises 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV transmission lines apart from establishing new 400/220 kV and 220/132 kV substations at Guna and Bhind, respectively. The transmission system is an intra-state transmission system project in Madhya Pradesh and is to be completed in 36 months, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)