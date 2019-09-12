International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Turkish economy will post positive annual growth in 2019 - Albayrak

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 12-09-2019 20:49 IST
Turkish economy will post positive annual growth in 2019 - Albayrak

Image Credit: Pixabay

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday that he believes Turkey's economy will post positive annual growth in 2019, adding that data may show a record-high rolling current account balance in July.

Turkey's economy contracted a less-than-expected 1.5% in the second quarter of the year. A Reuters poll last month pointed to zero growth in 2019.

Turkey's 12-month cumulative current account recorded a surplus in June for the first time in nearly 17 years. A Reuters poll on Wednesday pointed to the current account recording a surplus $1.24 billion in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Berat Albayrak Turkish
COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019