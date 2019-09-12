Business brief

Chinese online shopping firm Club Factory has claimed third spot among pure play e-commerce apps in India in terms of weekly average user base during the April-June period, according to report by mobile internet firm CooTek. Snapdeal, ranked 4th in pure play e-commerce app and 6th in overall rank, rebutted the claim of Club Factory alleging that the statistics are driven by paying users to download app and not a reflection of e-commerce success.

The CooTek report has ranked Club Factory app on the fifth spot in shopping app category after Amazon India, Paytm, Flipkart and OLX. "According to Cootek, a NYSE listed Analytics firm, Club Factory is ranked 3rd in the e-commerce shopping apps as of Q2 2019, based on weekly average user penetration. As OLX and Paytm are classifieds app and payment app respectively and not a standalone Shopping app," Club Factory said in a statement.

When contacted, Snapdeal spokesperson said, "Paying users to download the app and then offering them more money so that they get others to download the app is not a metric of e-commerce success. It is simply an attempt to generate and propagate meaningless metrics." Snapdeal claimed that it's monthly traffic is more than 10 times that of Club Factory and its monthly active users (MAUs) nearly 7 times that of Club Factory based on a Similar Web report.

