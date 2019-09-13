Vodafone to offer to pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Vodafone today announced it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new proline for iPhone, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. Vodafone will also offer the new seventh-generation iPad. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning Saturday 14 September. The new iPhone will be available in Vodafone stores starting at 8 am Friday 20 September and the new iPad at https://www.vodafone.co.nz/iphone/ beginning Monday 30 September. Please visit https://www.vodafone.co.nz/iphone/ for more pricing details.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra-Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone.

The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max.

The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide-angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more.

iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard1 and Apple Pencil2, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras, and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life.3 Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs less than 500 grams, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminium with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminium in all Apple products.4 The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space grey, and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

Vodafone's Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are the perfect phones for Vodafone's superfast network.

"Customers will have an amazing experience with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro on our superfast 4G network. Our range of Open Term plans coupled with low monthly Interest-Free Payments across a 36-month term makes it even easier for Vodafone customers to get the phone they want now," Luey said.