Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices rose 0.3 per cent to Rs 185.45 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in September traded 55 paise, or 0.3 per cent, higher at Rs 185.45 per kg in a business turnover of 2,815 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions built up by participants due to pick-up in spot demand led to rise in zinc futures.

