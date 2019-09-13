IWG starts 500-seater co-working centre at Max group commercial tower in Noida

Global flexible workspace operator IWG on Friday said it has started a new premium centre 'Spaces' in Max Group's commercial tower at Noida with a capacity of over 500 seats. International Workplace Group (IWG) operates two co-working office brands in India -- 'Regus' and 'Spaces'.

The centre 'SPACES Max Towers' is spread over an area of 55,000 sq ft and will offer seating capacity for 500 plus people. This is the IWG's eighth centre under 'Spaces' brand in India. Under 'Regus' brand, there are more than 100 centres across the country. "The desire to work flexibly is something the modern workforce prizes the most and companies which can offer flexibility are in the pole position to attract the best talent in the industry," said Harsh Lambah, Country Manager – India, IWG.

"The era when employees were happy to work in packed offices, 9-6, day-after-day is coming to an end, resulting in exponential growth of co-working spaces as a principal disruptor in the commercial office space," he added. Max Group's realty arm Max Estates has developed a 6 lakh sq ft commercial project 'Max Tower' at Noida at a cost of Rs 600 crore.

Sahil Vachani, MD, Max Ventures & Industries Ltd, said: "We wanted to position Max Towers as a fun place where people can work comfortably, unwind and get some weekend work done in an eco-friendly environment. We call this approach work well. We welcomed Spaces to Max Towers since they embody a similar philosophy while fulfilling the increasing demand for flexible workplaces." PTI MJH SHW SHW

