Ethiopian Airlines' passenger flights to Bengaluru from Oct 27

Ethiopian Airlines on Friday announced that it would start passenger flight service to Bengaluru from October 27. Currently, it operates two passengerflights daily to Mumbai and Delhi as well as cargo service toBengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi, thecompany said in a press release.

Four weekly direct flights would be scheduled between Bengaluru and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, the release said. "We are thrilled to launch operations in Bengaluru aspart of our strategic plan to expand in India. We are one of the first entrants to serve Indian market, having 48 years ofcontinuous operation out of Mumbai.

Yet again, we are glad to be the first airline to give direct connection from SouthIndia to Africa," regional director (Indian sub-continent) of Ethiopian Airlines Tadesse Tilahun said. "We have witnessed robust growth of traffic from SouthIndia to Africa and rest of the world.

Our first direct flight from and to Africa will give seamless connection to our esteemedcustomers, and our vast network," headded..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)