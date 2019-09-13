Vedanta formally launches Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA) at 59th SIAM Annual Convention 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vedanta Aluminium, the largest primary aluminium producer of India, announced the formal launch of its newest product line, Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA) for the Indian automotive industry. With the unveiling at the 59th Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Annual Convention 2019, Vedanta became the first primary aluminium producer to supply the raw material for alloy wheels in the country. Until now, the auto and ancillary industries were completely dependent on import for the product.

Vedanta's investments in creating a PFA capacity of 240,000 tonnes is in alignment with the government's 'Make in India' initiative to cater to the domestic requirement of automotive companies and original equipment manufacturers to rely on indigenously procured material. Localisation of the sustainable domestic raw material supply chain will surely help the Indian automotive industry. "As a long-term strategy, we are adopting various measures to serve the growing demand of our Indian customers. With the introduction of the Primary Foundry Alloy, we have expanded our product portfolio that will enhance our reach to the end customers and allow us to become a significant player in the product value chain in the automotive industry. We believe the new product will not only support the auto sector but also help reduce India's import bill," said Ajay Kapur, CEO - Aluminium and Power, Vedanta Ltd.

PFA is a part of the cast aluminium alloy family, predominantly an alloy of aluminium, silicon and magnesium. Aluminium Primary Foundry Alloys are known for their excellent metal quality requiring high purity aluminium and outstanding castability that make them a preferred choice for the critical applications of the auto sector. These alloys are used to manufacture important auto parts including alloy wheels, cylinder heads, brake systems and others. Currently, the share of aluminium alloy wheels in India is significantly lower compared to the rest of the world. With increased focus on light-weighting of vehicles, it is expected that over the next few years there will be a surge in the uptake of alloy wheels due to certain undeniable advantages.

The biggest strength of Vedanta's products is that they use best in class technology to conform to the global specifications and standards as well as undergo rigorous quality assurance checks to ensure that customers access products of world-class quality. Vedanta's capability to customize these alloys also equips the company to address the varying requirements of the auto industry. The introduction of PFA in Vedanta's portfolio is in keeping with Vedanta's belief that aluminium, as the metal of the future, holds significant strategic importance for the economy. Its versatility makes aluminium metal of choice for transportation, power, aerospace, defence, building and construction and packaging industry, and these new value-added products will assist its adoption for important government initiatives like smart cities, power for all and indigenous space programs.

