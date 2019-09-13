Gionee India expands its G Buddy Portfolio with Smart 'Life' Watch

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gionee India with a clear commitment and its continued promise to offer best in class wearable mobility lifestyle options, today announced the launch of the Smart 'Life' watch on Flipkart. This lifestyle option, which is truly representative of both the style and functionality that millennials and Gen Z look for in every aspect, is all set to be a total winner with these target audiences. Rightly priced at Rs 2,999 the trendy smart-watch, is crafted keeping in mind the kind of features and functionalities that younger audiences look for and expect across all wearable choices today. With this launch, Gionee further strengthens its G buddy portfolio of wearables and accessories.

The Smart 'Life' Watch comes with many activity-based features that include 24 hours real-time monitoring of heart rate, calorie meter, fitness, health and multi-sport activity tracking. The watch supports fitness and workout regimes that tracks walking, running, cycling, trekking, playing indoor or outdoor sports. The device enables you to add and track your fitness schedule and daily regime on a real time basis using the G Buddy Application. G Buddy App allows user data to be synchronized to other 3rd party Apps like Google Fit and Strava. Some other features of the smart-watch include sedentary alert, memory full alert, alarm clock, goal completion alert, low battery alert, women health features, power saving mode, music control and flashlight.

The G Buddy application runs on both iOS 8.0 or above and Android 4.4 or above and is supported by a powerful 210 mAh battery that gives it up-to 15 days battery life, and a standby time of 30 days. "We are extremely happy to cross another milestone in our India journey by launching Gionee's new smart watch. The Smart 'Life' Watch is specially crafted for the millennial generation and provides them with the elusive X-factor when it comes to connected gadgets at a very special launch price. With everyone moving towards a more fitness-oriented lifestyle, health consciousness is becoming a pivotal part of life and this new smartwatch can fuel your journey of personal well-being," said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director.

"Witnessing the growing demand for trendy smartwatches in India, we are excited to launch the Smart 'Life' watch that offers an exceptional and unique performance at an affordable price. This launch is a perfect offering for our customers who are increasingly turning health conscious and are seeking to adopt a fitter lifestyle, every day. With the festive season around the corner, we are confident that this new offering will help us reach a new set of consumers who are looking at affordable products to keep their health in check," said Adarsh Menon, Vice President - Private Labels, Electronics, Furniture at Flipkart. Keeping in mind the design aesthetics, the Smart 'Life' watch sports an uber modern design combined with a sleek dial and a strap that syncs in with and compliments all kinds of attires.

It is the first smart-watch in its segment to sport stainless steel (Grade 316L) dial case with a trendy and stylish design. The watch combines a 3.3 cm (1.3) IPS Full Touch Colour Display with 2.5 D Corning Gorilla Glass and is waterproof with 5 ATM that is up-to 50 meters depth. The Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch will be available in Black colour starting 14th September on Flipkart.

