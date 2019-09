BRIEF-HKEX Says Will Continue To Engage With LSE Shareholders On Proposed Deal

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited : * STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

* BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH LSEG REPRESENTS A "HIGHLY COMPELLING STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY" * SAYS DISAPPOINTED THAT LSEG HAS DECLINED TO "PROPERLY ENGAGE"

* HKEX SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT ITS PROPOSAL FOR LSE IS IN "BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, CUSTOMERS AND FOR GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS AS A WHOLE" * HKEX SAYS HAD HOPED TO DEMONSTRATE WHY CO BELIEVES THAT BENEFITS OF ITS PROPOSAL SIGNIFICANTLY OUTWEIGH THOSE OF LSE'S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF REFINITIV

* HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD - AS SET OUT TO LSEG, HKEX HAS UNDERTAKEN THOROUGH AND DETAILED ANALYSIS AHEAD OF MAKING ITS APPROACH TO LSEG * HKEX SAYS BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS IN LSEG SHOULD HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ANALYSE IN DETAIL BOTH HKEX AND REFINITIV DEALS; WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH THEM

* IN ADDITION, HKEX HAS HELD INITIAL CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORS AND POLICY MAKERS

