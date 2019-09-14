Unitech loss widens to Rs 112 cr in June quarter

Realty firm Unitech Ltd on Saturday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 112.17 crore for June quarter. The company's loss stood at Rs 92.14 crore in the same period last year.

Its total revenue in June quarter this fiscal increased to Rs 288.38 crore from Rs 218.65 crore year ago, a BSE statement said. According to the statement, the company's total expense rose to Rs 301.92 crore in the quarter from Rs 213.28 crore a year ago.

It has reported consolidated net loss of Rs 790.83 crore in 2018-19.

