Silver futures surge Rs 1,161 per kg on firm global trend

Silver prices rose by Rs 1,161 to Rs 46,922 per kg in futures trade on Monday as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in precious metals overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 1,161, or 2.54 percent, to Rs 46,922 per kg in a business turnover of 4,717 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year was trading higher by Rs 1,100, or 2.35 percent, to Rs 47,950 per kg in 326 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by participants in line with a firm global trend influenced silver prices at futures trade.

In the international market, silver was up 2.11 percent at USD 17.94 an ounce in New York.

