Coursmy Launches Diploma Course in TV Anchoring & Radio Jockeying

Coursmy, an ed-tech startup in partnership with NRAI school of mass communication, Delhi, introduces a weekend certification program in TV anchoring & Radio Jockeying.

This unique course has been designed especially for young people who wish to build their career in anchoring; whether it's on stage, television or radio.

During the course, students will be exposed to various techniques and styles of TV and radio presentations for live events, news, discussions and interviews. This course aims at training the student to become an effective communicator. The focus is on practical aspects of program presentation with special emphasis on voice modulation, diction and pronunciation, screen presence and commonly made mistakes in English, Hindi, and Urdu.

Students can opt for offline classes at the NRAI Branch, Hauz Khas. Students can also join through Coursmy online platform and can participate through online live classes from their dashboard. All offline bookings will get benefits of joining online Live classes & recorded videos, in case they miss or not able to attend classes due to some reason. Classes are online & offline. The online application will be starting from today. Batches start from October 19th.

Any individual, who possesses the skills to become a TV anchor, Radio Jockey or Voice Artist is eligible to enroll for this course. NRAI Institute will provide placement assistance, who will get a certificate after the successful completion of this program. Career options after this program are TV anchoring, Radio Jockey, event anchoring, Voice artist. Enrollment fees for Offline class is 18,000 + taxes and Online class is 11,000 + taxes.

Announcing the launch of this course, Amit Singh, Founder and CEO, Coursmy says, "We want to become partners of all quality Institutes, Universities & Corporates, who focuses on job-specific skill development course."

The platform allows learners to engage and capacitate them to excel in a career. It is all about making learning an interesting and engaging process to empower the future generation.

