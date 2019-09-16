Gold futures spurt Rs 526 per 10 gm on positive domestic cues

Gold prices were up 1.4 per cent to Rs 38,050 per 10 gram in futures trade on Monday as speculators extended exposure amid firm domestic cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery surged by Rs 526, or 1.4 per cent, to Rs 38,050 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,406 lots.

The precious metal to be delivered in December traded up by Rs 535 to Rs 38,682 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 638 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants taking positive cues from domestic markets mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, the yellow metal prices were trading up by 0.76 per cent to USD 1,510.90 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)