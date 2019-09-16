International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

NZ, UK ministers continue discussions towards future trade deal

David Parker said Secretary Truss’ visit to New Zealand at this time underscores the UK’s commitment to maintaining and building an even stronger future relationship with New Zealand.  

Devdiscourse News Desk Wellington
Updated: 16-09-2019 13:35 IST
NZ, UK ministers continue discussions towards future trade deal

“We continued earlier discussions on ways that we can cooperate in wider trade forums, including on issues such as digital trade and through the potential UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership,” David Parker said.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Talks today in Wellington between Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker and UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss continued discussions towards a future trade deal between the UK and New Zealand.

David Parker said Secretary Truss' visit to New Zealand at this time underscores the UK's commitment to maintaining and building an even stronger future relationship with New Zealand.

"In our discussions today we reiterated the commitment shared between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to move quickly towards a Free Trade Agreement as soon as the UK is in a position to do so.

"Today we also discussed areas where it is important for us to step up progress to find mutually acceptable solutions that do not disadvantage New Zealand traders as a result of Brexit.

"We also discussed areas where we can deepen our cooperation in future, recognising our shared interests in more open, sustainable and inclusive trade.

"We continued earlier discussions on ways that we can cooperate in wider trade forums, including on issues such as digital trade and through the potential UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership," David Parker said.

Secretary Truss will spend the day in Wellington before traveling to Australia and Japan.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

COUNTRY : New Zealand
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019