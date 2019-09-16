Spanish union calls Iberia Airline ground staff strike from Sept 30 - report

A Spanish Labour Union has called on Iberia Airline ground staff will be going on nation-wide strike on all Mondays from September 30 to November 18, Reuters reported on Monday.

The union had called ground staff strikes in August as well citing failed negotiations over a new contract and other workplace improvements. But the earlier strikes were limited to only a few cities.

The union's main demands from Iberia Airline are more full-time contracts, training, and the use of new vehicles. It was not immediately clear how many employees would be called on to participate and whether other unions were likely to join the strike.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.