International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Crude oil futures decline on weak global trend

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-09-2019 12:41 IST
Crude oil futures decline on weak global trend

Image Credit: Flickr

Crude oil futures fell by Rs 8 to Rs 4,484 per barrel on Tuesday in line with a weak trend in overseas markets. Crude oil contracts for September delivery traded lower by Rs 8, or 0.36 percent, at Rs 4,484 per barrel with a business volume of 26,576 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The oil contracts for October delivery shed Rs 29, or 0.64 percent, to Rs 4,486 per barrel in 3,395 lots. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was down 0.89 percent at USD 62.34, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.51 percent at USD 68.67 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019