BEML and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering in strategic partnership

State-owned BEML and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering have signed a pact to work together in aerospace, industrial automation, 3D printing, artificial intelligence and hydraulic system engineering. It is the first-of-its-kind memorandum of understanding for Wipro Infrastructure Engineering with a large public sector enterprise. The scope entails working together on projects, products, systems, services and projects in defence, Defence Research and Development Organisation labs, defence public sector units and other relevant government entities besides export customers.

The key focus areas include aerospace components and parts through metal additive manufacturing and design optimisation for new critical aggregates, legacy components and spares, and process automation. "The partnership will help both companies to make a significant contribution to indigenisation and 'Make in India' initiatives of the government," said BEML Chairman and Managing Director D K Hota. "It will provide us access to Wipro's capabilities, experience and skill. It enhances the business interests of both organisations," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said BEML has a strong lineage of being a heavy engineering company. "Given our focus on emerging technologies like SD printing, industrial automation and sectors like aerospace, space and defence, we see invaluable synergies in partnering with BEML." BEML is a multi-technology, mini-ratna, category-one company under the Ministry of Defence and operates in three verticals: defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro.

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering is a diversified business with expertise spanning over four decades of engineering and manufacturing in the hydraulics, industrial automation, aerospace, water treatment and additive manufacturing. (ANI)

Also Read: BEML, Wipro to work together in aerospace, AI and 3D printing

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)