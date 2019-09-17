kwik Delivery releases API to customers in Nigeria

kwik Delivery (kwik.Delivery), a pioneering B2B, on-demand delivery platform operating in Lagos, Nigeria, is announcing today the release of its API to customers.

"The most frequent question we got since our launch last June is 'When are you guys going to release your API so that we can integrate seamlessly your service ?'" declares Romain Poirot-Lellig, Founder & CEO of Africa Delivery Technologies, who operates the kwik platform.

"Thanks to this API, merchants, and companies from all industrial sectors in need of rapid on-demand deliveries will be able to fully automate the implementation of our last-mile, urban delivery solution and integrate it with e-procurement or e-commerce platforms" explains Olivier Decrock, co-founder and CTO of Africa Delivery Technologies.

"Any merchant with an e-commerce platform or just a POS can now integrate our on-demand service and benefit from the flexibility and reliability that are at the core of our values" adds Romain Poirot-Lellig, "and benefit from our rich set of features."

The API can be found at plug.Kwik.Delivery.

Launched in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand delivery platform focusing on the rich and diverse B2B and B2B2C market. It is developed and operated by French-Nigerian company Africa Delivery Technologies SAS. More information on Kwik.Delivery.

(With Inputs from APO)