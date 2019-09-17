HH Global wins European Business Award

HH Global is delighted to announce their listing as a National Winner for the United Kingdom in the European Business Awards in the Growth Strategy of the Year category.

HH Global made the final list of winners following a selection process that included over 120,000 businesses. As a result of the national win, HH Global has made it to the final stage of the competition, with companies from across Europe attending the final Judging and Gala ceremony.

Robert MacMillan , Global CEO said: "We are delighted to be announced as a National Winner in the Growth Strategy of the Year category by the European Business Awards. We have demonstrated exceptional growth over recent years and continue to report excellent results. This win is further proof that our client-focused growth strategy is working."

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "This is a significant achievement and HH Global is an outstanding leader in their field. To be chosen as a National Winner means you show great innovation, ethics and success and are one of the best businesses in Europe. We wish HH Global the best of luck in the final round."

The final Judging and Gala ceremony will be held in Warsaw on December 3 and 4, 2019.

About HH Global

HH Global is a marketing execution partner providing outsourced creative production and procurement services. We use our expertise, proven processes, and industry-leading technology to develop innovative and tailored solutions that drive down the cost of our client's printing, packaging and creative production services, while improving quality, sustainability and speed to market. Our people, track record for innovation, commitment to sustainability, and the passion we have for our work make us the first choice partner for the world's leading brands. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com .

For media enquiries:

Ashley Haigh

HH Global - EMEA

+44 7957 355 361

ashley.haigh@hhglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471140/hh_global_Logo.jpg