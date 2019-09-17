Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours:

DCM16 BIZ-SAUDI-INDIA-OIL-PRICE Petrol, diesel price see steepest hike since Budget, govt says concerned after Saudi attack

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday saw the biggest hike since July 5 Budget as India voiced concern over spike in global oil prices following attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities.

DEL26 BIZ- LD EPFO Over 6 crore EPFO subscribers to get 8.65% interest for 2018-19: Gangwar

New Delhi: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday said over 6 crore EPFO accounts will be credited with interest amount at 8.65 per cent rate for 2018-19 ahead of the festival season.

DEL31 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex sinks 642 pts as crude oil woes persist

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday plummeted 642 points as investors weighed India's fiscal worries due to soaring crude prices in the wake of growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

DEL30 BIZ-ONION-PASWAN Onion price rise temporary phase, govt boosting supply: Paswan

New Delhi: Terming high onion prices as a "temporary phase", Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday asserted that they have enough supplies in buffer stock to check prices of the staple food that official data showed is ruling in the range of Rs 50-60 per kg in some parts of the country.

DCM4 BIZ-ADB-PREZ RESIGNATION ADB President Takehiko Nakao resigns

New Delhi: Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said its President Takehiko Nakao has announced his resignation which will be effective from January 16 next year.

DCM27 BIZ-RUSSIA-OIL-STAKE India pitches for stake in Far East oilfields, higher imports of oil from Russia

New Delhi: India on Tuesday pitched for stake in vast oil and gas fields as well as LNG terminals in the frozen Artic of Far East Russia as it looked to import more oil from the former Soviet republic as part of a strategy to diversify its energy basket.

