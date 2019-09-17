International Development News
Russia to discuss selling new anti-drone weapons to Middle East partners - Ifax

Reuters
Updated: 17-09-2019 18:54 IST
Russia to discuss selling new anti-drone weapons to Middle East partners - Ifax

Russia will hold talks with its Middle East partners on selling them new anti-drone weapons systems, Interfax news agency cited Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport saying on Tuesday. The arms exporter would discuss sales of the new anti-drone weapons sales during the Dubai Airshow in late November, Rosoboronexport director Alexander Mikheev said.

The comments follow a drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Saturday which knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

