International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Total CEO: Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 17-09-2019 21:53 IST
Total CEO: Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences

Image Credit: Pixabay

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said last weekend's attacks on Saudi oil production facilities will have consequences, adding on Tuesday that he was "deeply concerned" by the situation in the Middle East.

"Launching an attack on half of Saudi Arabia's oil production will have consequences (...) I fear this major attack will not be left without retaliation. We don't know where all this will end", he said during a parliamentary hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Patrick Pouyanne Saudi
COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019