Lenovo India entering end-to-end IT solutions biz

PC maker Lenovo India on Tuesday said it expanding its business into end-to-end IT solutions for enterprises. The company, which is number one PC and tablet seller in India, said it will start providing internet of things (IoT) solutions also, apart from the existing business of personal computers.

"We are moving from a device company to a device-plus-solution company. Our current sales team cannot handle this. We have onboarded two new people for the new vertical and will gradually build the team. We are not looking to bag 100 deals but we are looking for few installations to prove ourself to begin with," Lenovo India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rahul Agarwal told PTI. The company has now divided its business in three segments -- smarter devices, smart workplace and smarter businesses.

"New leg, smarter businesses, has nothing to do with PCs (personal computers). They will provide vertical solutions. Under this, we will offer an end-to-end solution. This will be solution-centric approach," Agarwal said. The company has started expansion on the similar lines in some of the leading markets, including the US, China, Germany and some other parts of Europe.

"On the consumer side, we are expanding the footprint into smart devices, augmented reality, virtual reality, and smart clock. On the commercial front, we have brought in nano PC with 1 terabyte storage, which is around a third of a litre but as powerful as a tower PC, IoT solutions to bring efficiency for industrial and retail segment," Agarwal said. He said Lenovo will now approach manufacturing companies and give them technology solutions to improve efficiency.

According to market research firm IDC, Lenovo led the PC market in the April-June period with 46 per cent share, followed by HP (22 per cent) and Dell (14 per cent). "Firstly, I don't think there is any market where any vendor has more than 40 per cent market share in both tablet and PC. It is one of unique quarters and will go down in history for Lenovo," Agarwal said.

He said PC is a hyper-competitive segment and it is not possible to sustain 46 per cent market share every quarter. The company expects to have market share of 30 per cent for 2019.

