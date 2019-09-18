International Development News
Attack on Saudi a "real test" of global will to act - crown prince

Updated: 18-09-2019 15:07 IST
Attack on Saudi a "real test" of global will to act - crown prince

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday the attack on the kingdom's oil infrastructure posed a "real test of the global will" to confront subversive acts that threaten international stability, state media reported.

His remarks were made in a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who called on the global community to "take a firm stand and resolute action" towards such assaults, Saudi state news agency SPA said in an Arabic-language statement.

The Sept. 14 attack on two oil plants initially halved Saudi Arabia's oil production, cutting 5% of global output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

