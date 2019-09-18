Iran denies role in Saudi attacks in message to US: state media

Iran has sent the United States a diplomatic note denying any role in attacks on Saudi oil installations and warning of a response to an action, state media said Wednesday.

The formal memo sent on Monday through the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Tehran, "emphasized that Iran has not played any role in this attack and denies and condemns" the US claims to the contrary, the official IRNA news agency said.

