Coal Gasification Talcher Plant contract awarded to M/s Wuhuan Engineering

Lump-Sum Turn Key (LSTK) contract for Coal Gasification Plant PF Talcher Fertilizers Limited was awarded to M/s Wuhuan Engineering Co. Ltd, China as a part of measures to revival closed units of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizers Corporation Ltd (HFCL). Government has mandated Talcher Fertilizers Ltd (TFL), a Joint Venture Company of RCF, GAIL, CIL, and FCIL to revive the Talcher unit of FCIL with an estimated investment of Rs. 13,277 crores with a production capacity of 1.27 MMTPA of Neem coated Urea through coal gasification technology. TFL has also been allotted Northern part of North Arkhapal mine as captive mine for meeting its coal requirements.

Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Secretary (Fertilizers) Shri Chhabilendra Roul, presided over this contract award ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda said that TFL is implementing this project based on Coal Gasification Technology, being first of its kind in India. The Plant shall use a blend of coal and petcoke as feedstock for the production of urea. Coal for this project shall be sourced from captive Northern part of North Arkhapal mine in Talcher region allotted to TFL and Petcoke shall be sourced from Paradip Refinery. This project will promote the use of abundantly available domestic coal in an environment-friendly manner. The success of this technology shall also propel the usage of coal for the production of other chemical products. The project shall improve India's self-sufficiency in Urea; promote agriculture growth and availability of Urea to farmers of Odisha. This initiative would propel India towards self-reliance in the Urea sector through efforts under "Make in India" in addition to generating direct and indirect employment of about 4,500.

The 'Inauguration of Works' of the project has already been done by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in September Last year and since then TFL is executing many of the pre-project activities. The further tendering process for other major packages is also underway and it is expected that the majority of the tenders shall be awarded before the end of this FY.

(With Inputs from PIB)