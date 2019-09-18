T-Hub ties up with Choose New Jersey, VentureLink for startups (Eds: Corrects name of company in headline, intro) Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI): T-Hub, an initiative of the Telangana government for startups, signed a tripartite MoU with Choose New Jersey, an economic development organisation and VentureLink to collaborate in the areas of startup innovation, funding and entrepreneurship, Under the agreement, two individuals per startup to be selected based on certain criteria, will get complimentary space for two months in VentureLink, a community hub for technology companies at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, a press release from T-Hub said on Wednesday. The MoU will promote technology and investment exchange between New Jersey and India through collaboration between T-Hub, VentureLink, and Choose New Jersey, it said.

The tie-up will support joint research and development in the areas of common interest between the parties. New Jersey is one of the top sites in the world for access to innovation capital, with some of the biggest names in venture capital located there.

In the last five years, New Jersey has recorded over USD 60 billion in venture capital investments. Under the MoU, T-Hub will enable the selected startups to get direct access to relevant funding opportunities via VentureLink, the release added..

