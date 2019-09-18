International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

International Speed Post commencing services to seven new countries

EMS or Express Mail Service is a premium service that enables its users to send documents and merchandise faster and with the added facility of being able to track the movement of the item on the internet.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 18-09-2019 15:23 IST
This facility is expected to augment people to people contact with these countries and foster trade as EMS is a popular channel for small and medium enterprises.

The Department of Posts has announced commencing of International Speed Post (EMS) Service to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, and North Macedonia.

The EMS service to these countries will henceforth be available at major Post offices across India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
