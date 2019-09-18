Engen partners with DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival

Engen (Engen.co.za) has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement as to the Official Fuel Partner to the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on 21 and 22 September 2019.

"Engen is pleased to partner with the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival as the Official Fuel Partner, and we look forward to providing experiences of convenience for our customers and festival-goers", commented Bulela Mkandawire, Corporate Brand & Sponsorship Manager, Engen.

Dubbed South Africa's premier lifestyle event, the two-day festival welcomes the entire family to indulge in the best food and entertainment. Included in this culinary extravaganza is a safe, educational and entertaining designated children's area sponsored by Engen is also known as the 'Engen Kids Fest'.

This year, the Engen Kids Fest will offer healthy and nutritional food and refreshments throughout the day inspired by multi-award-winning culinary expert and food extraordinaire.

An excited Siba Mtongana said: "I am delighted to be partnering with Engen at this year's DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, as we take the kiddies area to the next level, in true Ms. Sibalicious style."

"I have curated an interactive, educational, and entertaining food explosion experience for kids of all ages ranging from healthy treats, baked goodies and cooked masterpieces by the mini chefs who will be cooking along with me. Moms and dads don't let your little people miss out on this fun activity", added Mtongana

Designed and curated with every child in mind, the Engen Kids Fest will boast a range of fun areas to explore for all kinds of bright-eyed explorers. It's a world of play and learning combined into one memorable experience that shows how much Engen cares.

"The sponsorship of the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival provides Engen with a platform to actively engage and connect with our current and future market in a relevant and purposeful way", added Mkandawire.

Children aged between 3 – 13 years old will enter a mini-fest of their own and can enjoy a range of cool activities from art classes, drawing and colouring, interactive Lego area for building, live shows and entertainment, outdoor activities, healthy food and refreshments, a mini library, slot car racing to F1 gaming simulators and much more.

The Engen Kids Fest will close at 19h00 on both nights with trained childminders and security onsite through the course of the two days. Parents will be requested to register and will receive a barcode that tags adults to children enabling updates to be sent throughout the day to the parents.

Tickets to the Engen Kids Fest are R295 per child, per-event day, and can be purchased at Howler. Visit Engen Kids Fest Tickets (bit.ly/31Xhq5N) for more information.

(With Inputs from APO)