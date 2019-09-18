Tata Motors launches TACNet 2.0 to tap start-ups, tech firms

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the launch of a new platform, TACNet 2.0, to tap start-ups and technology firms as it seeks to harness new solutions in the automobile and mobility ecosystem. TACNet 2.0 (Tata Motors AutoMobility Collaboration Network 2.0) will help develop a centre of automobility innovation through partnerships for new technologies and business models, the company said in a release.

Besides, the new platform will also allow the company to engage with start-ups and technology firms to connect with them, spark innovative solutions in the automotive technologies and mobility ecosystem and explore synergies, it said. "The automotive industry is undergoing a rigorous transformation phase with new and advanced technologies in manufacturing, digitization solutions to optimize the operations and supply- chain, innovative and advanced product technologies and disruptive business/service models for engaging the customer and other related stakeholders," said Shailesh Chandra, president, electric mobility business and corporate strategy, Tata Motors.

The company is looking for directly applicable solutions for blockchain in automotive, parking marketplace, natural language processing native chatbot, demand prediction algorithm, real-time monitoring of fuel quality (BSVI) and authenticating genuine spare parts, it said. "Today, almost every segment of the automotive value-chain is required to drive its own innovation story. In the current age of uncertainty and speed of change, the effort of sourcing solutions will need to be driven both through in-house initiatives as well as collaborating with external partners," he added.

TACNet will enable technology firms and start-ups in connecting with Tata Motors for such innovation and collaboration opportunities, the release added..

