DGCA suspends two Pawan Hans pilots for 3 months

Aviation regulator DGCA suspended the flying licence of two pilots of Pawan Hans for three months for an incident at the Guwahati airport on July 24. The suspension of Bhanu Johri and Nikhilesh Bharat Gupta is effective from the date of the incident, the regulator said in an order issued Wednesday.

"On July 24, Pawan Hans' Dauphin helicopter was involved in an incident at Guwahati while operating a training flight. The helicopter was under the command of Bhanu Johri, who was examiner with Nikhilesh Bharat Gupta as the first officer, who was undergoing check," said the DGCA. During landing on the runway, "the crew did not carry out the mandatory landing checklist and the helicopter's landing gear was not extended. Due to this, the belly of the helicopter touched the runway surface and resulted in damages to the helicopter.

The two pilots have failed to monitor and ensure the landing gear was lowered for landing, thereby compromising the safety of the aircraft and its occupants, the DGCA said. Therefore, under the relevant rules of the Aircraft Act 1937...these pilots are suspended in public interest for three months from July 24, the DGCA said in two separate orders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)