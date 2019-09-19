International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Diageo sets full-year organic sales forecast, says not immune to trade changes

Reuters London
Updated: 19-09-2019 11:58 IST
Diageo sets full-year organic sales forecast, says not immune to trade changes

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Spirits maker Diageo Plc said on Thursday it was "not immune" to changes in global trade policies, but based on the current environment it expects to meet its full-year organic sales targets.

The Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray Gin maker said it continues to expect organic net sales growth to be towards the mid-point of a 4% to 6% range and organic operating profit to grow roughly one percentage point ahead of organic net sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : maker whisky
COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019