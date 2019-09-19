InfoComm India 2019: BOE's commercial solutions bring a smarter life

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At InfoComm India 2019 that opened in Mumbai on September 18, BOE's commercial IoT solutions gave visitors a brand-new smart, digital shopping experience.

The smart retail model of BOE's coffee shop, featuring in-depth online-offline integration, has drew the attention of quite a few visitors. Instead of using traditional posters, BOE showed information about all bestselling products and promotions on digital signage of various shapes and spliced display screens with only 0.99mm bezels, increasing the interaction with visitors considerably. Backed by BOE's proprietary messaging system, the digital signage can identify user's demand smartly and make shopping safer and more convenient. The merchant can obtain customer flow information, identify data accurately, and operate via remote control, which all make it easier and smarter to manage the shop.

In addition to bringing convenience to consumers and merchants, such innovative solutions are also "eye-catching" in a variety of application scenarios. BOE's 33-inch square display, 23-inch bar display for shelves, and other creative products can not only complement all decorative styles, but also interact with the digital signage. They have bright prospects for commercial application in malls and supermarkets, finance, transportation, education, and conferences.

As an international IoT company, BOE has developed a product, technology and service system that covers major countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa. In India, it is joining hands with well-known international and local companies to provide commercial IoT solutions in such fields as smart transportation, smart city, security monitoring, and smart retail, bringing new experience to more users.

About BOE

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., founded in April 1993, is a leading company in global semiconductor display industry, as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. BOE's three core businesses are Interface Devices, Smart IoT Systems and Smart Medicine & Engineering Integration.

BOE's display and sensor products are widely used in a broad spectrum of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, notebook, monitor, TV, vehicle display, healthcare, finance and wearable devices. Smart IoT System Business provides integrated IoT solutions in smart retail, smart finance, digital art, business office, smart home, smart transportation, smart education, smart energy and other fields. Smart Medicine & Engineering Integration Business includes mobile healthcare IoT platform and smart healthcare services.

