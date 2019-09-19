Adani Transmission acquires Bikaner-Khetri project in Raj

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has acquired Bikaner-Khetri transmission project in Rajasthan from PFC Consulting, according to a regulatory filing. Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) won the project linked to renewable power generation in Rajasthan through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

ATL signed a share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting on Thursday for acquiring Bikaner-Khetri Transmission Ltd, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by PFC Consulting for the implementation of the project. ATL also completed the acquisition on Thursday, the filing said.

The project is primarily being constructed to establish transmission system associated with Long Term Applications from Rajasthan Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) Part-0. The company will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project for a period of 35 years. The project consists of approximately 480 circuit (ckt) kms of 765kV line along with associated transmission system.

