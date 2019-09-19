International Development News
Development News Edition
PMRDA and 2000WSCA to develop carbon-neutral township in Pune

PTI Pune
Updated: 19-09-2019 21:29 IST
Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) signed an agreement with Switzerland's 2000-Watt Smart Cities Association (2000WSCA) to develop a carbon-neutral township in the city. The agreement also involves carbon-neutral regulatory framework.

"We intend to adopt elements of carbon neutrality and energy sufficiency for planning and development of the Pune metropolitan region. As a proof of concept for the same, PMRDA and 2000 Watt Smart Cities Association plans to develop a model carbon-neutral smart sustainable living township in Pune," a senior PMRDA official said. Swiss cities have already adopted this regulatory framework in order to achieve goals set by COP21 Paris treaty to control global warming. Under this cooperation, support is offered from the Swiss University of Zurich's Fintech laboratory, the University of Lucerne in the field of mobility, tourism, waste management, and the University of Rapperswil in the field of agriculture cluster for various developmental aspects in PMRDA region.

The cluster development will also attract investment facilitated by Swiss establishments in the PMRDA region of over USD 1 billion in infrastructure development, along with the establishment of various high tech industries in Pune, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
