NZ and Japanese entities sign four new innovation partnerships

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the signing of four new innovation partnerships between New Zealand and Japanese entities today after speaking at a business luncheon in Tokyo aimed at increasing investment in New Zealand.

The event was hosted by the Japan New Zealand Business Council and the Australia New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Japan.

The partnerships cover:

Developing biofuels from microalgae

Development of health supplements from AgResearch owned probiotic bacterium

AI and robotics research through Auckland University

Turning Undaria seaweed into high-value products

"Japan and New Zealand have a long history of research-driven collaboration where innovators leverage each other's complementary capabilities," Jacinda Ardern said.

"New Zealand and Japan are economically linked. Two-way trade between our countries was valued at NZ$8.8 billion for the year ended June and there are many examples of long-term strategic partnerships between us.

"Today's announcements allow us to further share our respective innovative expertise to the benefit of both countries. These sorts of partnerships will help to grow jobs and our economy for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

"The solutions and technologies New Zealand and Japanese innovators are working on have the potential to have a significant global impact.

"The four partnerships in biofuels, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, medical technologies, and robotics will help with the transition to a clean and modern economy.

"These partnerships all have the potential to deliver global solutions and in the process bring our science and business communities closer together," Jacinda Ardern said.

