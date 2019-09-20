Even Sonia, Kejriwal backed hiked fines under MV Act: Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the purpose behind hiking penalties for traffic offenses was to save lives, and even Sonia Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal supported the move. Defending the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act at India Today Conclave here, Gadkari recalled his own traumatic experience of a road accident.

"High penalties under the Act are not a means for revenue generation. They are meant to save lives," he said during an interactive session. "Five lakh accidents take place (in the country) every year, in which about 1.5 lakh people die, nearly three lakh become disabled. 65 percent of victims are in the age group of 18 to 35 years," he said.

When asked by the interlocutor about opposition to hiked fines by even BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, he said, "Why don't you also mention that (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi and (Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal have supported the Act." Recalling a personal experience, Gadkari said when he was the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, he and his family members were injured in a road accident, and he was hospitalized for a year. "I understand the sufferings (of accident victims)," the BJP leader said.

"The penalties can be decided by the states," he said, denying that there was any rift between the Centre and the BJP-ruled states over the issue. State governments can levy fines in the range between the minimum and maximum limits prescribed in the act, he said.

Asked about the economic slowdown, Gadkari said the economy was facing some problems because of the global situation, demand-supply dynamic and business cycles. "Ups and downs are not permanent. GDP will recover. We are doing better than the USA and China. We must keep a positive attitude. The economy will accelerate. The objective of the five trillion USD economy will be achieved," the senior minister said.

Gadkari, who also holds the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises portfolio, said MSME's contribution to the economy is 29 percent. "We have a plan to boost the MSME sector with a provision of Rs 10,000 crore. If MSMEs list with the National Stock Exchange, out of the total capital raised, 10 percent capital will be from the Government," he said.

The real estate sector was going through a slump, but the infrastructure and road sector was doing well, Gadkari claimed. On the Narendra Modi government's 2016 decision to scrap nearly 86 percent of the currency to fight black money, which some economists described as a body blow to the economy, Gadkari said demonetization was a "reform" and not a problem.

