CEO's autobiography to tell Walt Disney's success story

The upcoming autobiography of Robert Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney company, will take readers through the success journey of the media and entertainment conglomerate, as the man behind it discloses what it takes to lead a multi-billion dollar empire, publishers Penguin said. In "The Ride of a Lifetime", Iger shares his leadership lessons from more than twenty years at Disney, during which he has tripled the company's share price, acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucas Film and 21st Century Fox, and taken on the advances of Netflix and Amazon.

One of Time's most influential people of 2019, he talks about the ideas and values he embraced to reinvent one of the most beloved companies in the world and inspire the people who bring the magic to life. "Robert Iger became CEO of The Walt Disney Company in 2005, during a difficult time. Morale had deteriorated, competition was intense, and technology was changing faster than at any time in the company's history.

"His vision came down to three clear ideas: recommit to the concept that quality matters, embrace technology instead of fighting it, and think bigger, think global and turn Disney into a stronger brand in international markets," Penguin said in a statement. Having led 2,00,000 employees of Disney, Iger says the principles necessary for true leadership include optimism, courage, decisiveness and fairness.

"The ideas in this book strike me as universal, not just to the aspiring CEOs of the world, but to anyone wanting to feel less fearful, more confidently themselves, as they navigate their professional and even personal lives," Iger writes. The book will also explore why thoughtfulness and respect are integral to running a business, while taking a look at Iger's "decency-over-dollars" approach that has become the bedrock of every project and partnership he has pursued -- from a deep friendship with Steve Jobs in his final years to an abiding love of the Star Wars mythology.

