US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slumps after China delegates cancel U.S. farm visit

Wall Street's main indexes dropped sharply on Friday after Chinese agriculture officials who were due to visit U.S. farm states next week canceled their trip to Montana, dampening early optimism on U.S.-China trade talks.

At 1:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 119.02 points, or 0.44%, at 26,975.77, the S&P 500 was down 16.97 points, or 0.56%, at 2,989.82. The Nasdaq Composite was down 85.32 points, or 1.04%, at 8,097.56.

