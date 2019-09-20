International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slumps after China delegates cancel U.S. farm visit

Reuters New York
Updated: 20-09-2019 22:57 IST
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes dropped sharply on Friday after Chinese agriculture officials who were due to visit U.S. farm states next week canceled their trip to Montana, dampening early optimism on U.S.-China trade talks.

At 1:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 119.02 points, or 0.44%, at 26,975.77, the S&P 500 was down 16.97 points, or 0.56%, at 2,989.82. The Nasdaq Composite was down 85.32 points, or 1.04%, at 8,097.56.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

